India’s green energy sector may be hit by power regulator’s stricter performance standards

In the power sector, a deviation settlement mechanism (DSM) penalizes producers when what they deliver to discoms differs from what they promised. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has set a tolerance band of 10% for wind power and 5% for solar. Essentially, this means a company producing above or below these thresholds is liable to pay steep penalties. Earlier, these bands were more relaxed—15% for wind and 10% for solar. On 1 March, the CERC also introduced a new formula to make the regime progressively stricter over the next five years, alarming the industry struggling to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs), even as they face generation cuts and distress sales on exchanges.