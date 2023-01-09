Greener, more secure supply chains won’t come cheap3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM IST
China looks to be the biggest loser from green protectionism, but the U.S. and Europe will bear costs as well
As 2023 dawns, the supply-chain snarls that characterized much of 2021 and 2022 are clearly untangling. But the new year brings new challenges: the rise of “green protectionism" and an accelerated effort by multinationals to diversify away from China.