Greener, more secure supply chains won’t come cheap

The biggest obvious loser from both trends is China. It currently sits at the center of global supply chains, which gives it significant geopolitical leverage, and is also the world’s largest energy user. The European Union’s pending carbon border adjustment mechanism, essentially a levy on energy-intensive imports such as steel from countries with lower carbon taxes than Europe, threatens U.S. exports to Europe, too. But China will be among the hardest hit because of the way the tax is structured. The currently mooted version of the CBAM would tax some “indirect emissions." That will likely include carbon emissions from the electricity generated to run factories, and not just direct emissions from steel blast furnaces.