Government to provide land at near zero cost to shipyards investing in shipbuilding and repair facilities in India

Under the greenfield shipbuilding cluster development scheme, the land parcel earmarked for the cluster will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up as an equal joint venture of the state and central government, or wholly owned by the central government or any of its agency, by the respective state government at ₹1. The guidelines also specifies that in cases where government land is not available, the same may be acquired by the state government at its own cost. This would be in addition to any industrial/maritime policy support that may be provided by the state government to attract investments in the shipbuilding cluster.