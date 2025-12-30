Government to provide land at near zero cost to shipyards investing in shipbuilding and repair facilities in India

Shipyards investing in new building and repair facilities in specified industrial corridors may get land for nearly free, as the Centre looks to encourage the industry in India's coastal states.
SummaryThe government is revolutionizing the shipbuilding industry by offering land at near-zero cost to shipyards. This initiative aims to attract global investment, reduce operational costs and enhance India's position in the maritime sector, paving the way for sustainable growth in coastal states.
