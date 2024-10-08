Economy
Centre's plan to raise ₹20,000 cr via green bonds is conditional on greenium
Summary
- Greenium, or green premium, is the amount by which the yield on green bonds is lower compared to conventional bonds due to investors' willingness to accept lower returns in exchange for the perceived benefits of investing in a green instrument.
NEW DELHI : The Centre will continue with its plan to raise ₹20,000 crore through sovereign green bonds during the second half of 2024-25 only if the market is willing to pay the green premium, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more