Gross direct tax collection rise 3.17% to ₹6.64 lakh crore in FY26 so far; net collections fall | Check Details

The gross direct tax collection in India for the financial year 2025-26 rose by 3.17 per cent to nearly ₹6.64 lakh crore as of July 10, from ₹6.44 lakh crore reported during the same period the previous year, according to data released by the Income Tax Department.

Advertisement

There was a marginal drop of 1.34 per cent in net tax collection, which amounted to ₹5.63 lakh crore, amid a 38 per cent increase in refunds at ₹1.02 lakh crore.

The increase in gross tax collection is primarily due to higher corporate tax revenues and securities transaction tax (STT) receipts, ANI reported.

Direct taxes are the taxes paid directly by individuals and businesses to the government. They include income tax, corporate tax, and securities transaction tax.

Also Read | Is financial help from relatives or charities for hospital expenses taxable?

In the current fiscal year, the government has projected its direct tax collections at ₹25.20 lakh crore, a 12.7 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis. The government aims to collect ₹78,000 crore from STT in FY26.

Advertisement

FY26 tax collection till June Till June 19, the gross direct tax collections for FY26 increased by 4.86 per cent to nearly ₹5.45 lakh crore from ₹5.19 lakh crore during the same period the previous year, as per Income Tax Department data.

The net tax collections, which stood at ₹4.59 crore, dipped marginally by 1.39 per cent due to a 58 per cent increase in refunds issued.

Also Read | Jump in refunds depresses Centre’s net direct tax revenue

Advance tax collections for the financial year 2025-26 totalled ₹1.56 lakh crore, a 3.87 per cent increase till June. The rise was mainly driven by a 5.86 per cent growth in corporate advance tax payments, whereas collections from non-corporate taxpayers declined by 2.68 per cent.

Advertisement