Growth challenges dominate ADB governors’ discussion
ADB’s board of governors shared their expectations and highlighted the challenges impacting the Asia Pacific region, where urgent action is needed.
Tbilisi, Georgia: The impact of monetary policies of developed economies, de-globalization and slowing Chinese demand on growth in the Asia-Pacific region dominated discussions at the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) annual meeting of the board of governors on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message