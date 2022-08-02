Growth momentum good but exports may be hit: Sanyal

Growth momentum good but exports may be hit: Sanyal5 min read . 01:23 AM IST
The way India managed covid-led disruptions demonstrated to investors our administrative capacity & industrial depth, says Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, PMEAC
The way India managed covid-led disruptions demonstrated to investors our administrative capacity & industrial depth, says Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, PMEAC
BENGALURU :Tighter monetary policy in developed economies and macro-economic stress in some emerging markets may impact demand for Indian exports in the next 6-12 months, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee (PMEAC), in an emailed interview.
BENGALURU :Tighter monetary policy in developed economies and macro-economic stress in some emerging markets may impact demand for Indian exports in the next 6-12 months, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee (PMEAC), in an emailed interview.
However, he added that instead of getting distracted by “cyclical factors", India should focus on becoming part of the global supply chain in an aggressive way. Edited excerpts:
However, he added that instead of getting distracted by “cyclical factors", India should focus on becoming part of the global supply chain in an aggressive way. Edited excerpts:
You said in February that India was 18-24 months behind schedule to achieve a $5-trillion economy due to the pandemic. External conditions have significantly deteriorated since then. Is that going to push back the target further?
Not really. India is weathering the current situation rather well despite the high oil prices and tightening global liquidity. Most assessments still expect the economy to grow by over 7% in real terms this years. This makes India the fastest growing major economy, and it’s likely to repeat this performance next year. Moreover, the cycle will eventually turn and, barring another shock, we will get a smoother patch. Years of structural reforms mean India’s supply-side engine is now capable of sustaining GDP growth of over 8% over long periods. This means that when a clear road is available, policymakers will be in a position to press the accelerator. For now, we must manage imported inflation and maintain macro-stability.
How do you see the impact of external headwinds for India in terms of an economic recovery?
Tighter monetary policy in developed economies and macro-economic stress in some emerging markets will probably have an impact on global demand for our exports in the next 6-12 month horizon.
However, we live in a time when global supply chains are churning and realigning. India should not be distracted by cyclical factors and focus on inserting ourselves in the global supply chain in an aggressive way. We will, therefore, persist with the production-linked incentive schemes and encourage FDI to build economies of scale even as we pursue free-trade agreements with more countries.
Do you expect the trade settlement in rupee mechanism to work well?
It is part of a long journey toward freeing up the rupee. It should also be seen in parallel with the steady international spread of UPI payments. In my personal opinion, we should aspire for the rupee to become a hard currency in 10 years and for it to be included in the International Monetary Fund’s SDR (special drawing rights) basket along with USD, GBP, EUR, JPY and CNY. This aspiration should neither be confused with any short-term benefits nor with the role of the US dollar as the world’s anchor currency. The world has many hard currencies and an additional one will not challenge the dollar’s dominance.
While the economy was recovering well after the pandemic, high inflation may push back demand. What can the government do to revive demand in the economy? Can there be a fiscal-side push?
The current inflation cycle is almost entirely imported, particularly energy prices. The local economy is not generating inflationary pressures. Nonetheless, RBI has tightened monetary policy partly in sync with global central banks and partly to head off second order feed-through to domestic prices. The fiscal has been used at the margin by cutting some fuel related taxes. It is the correct policy approach. The growth momentu is good and there is no need to be adventurous with a large fiscal push at this point. It is enough that the current infrastructure plan is implemented.
Have the prospects of private sector investment revival dampened, despite a capital expenditure push?
We live in an uncertain world where all the economic players are subject to unpredictable shocks. This is why I keep stressing the importance of responsible macro-economic management and supply-side reforms to enhance resilience and productivity. The way India managed covid-led disruptions demonstrated to investors our administrative capacity, industrial depth and our policy-making capability. We are a reliable supplier of goods and services to the world, and a large market in our own right. So, the corporate investment cycle continues to gather pace and, if the need arises, we are in a position to make necessary policy adjustments.
With global commodity prices beginning to ease, how long will it take to reflect in easing of domestic inflation? Will that help narrow the import bill?
Some commodities may have declined but the main concern is energy prices. They remain elevated even if they are currently down from the peak. The conflict in Ukraine and uncertainties about Russian energy supplies to Europe are still in play. Therefore, we are still not out of the woods as far as energy prices are concerned. Indian policymakers will respond flexibly as things evolve. This is why we have remained conservative throughout the last few years – it is important to maintain options and degrees of freedom rather than try to predict where things will go.
With the rupee hovering at record low levels against the USD, the RBI has taken a slew of steps to check its depreciation. However, economists say that these are having limited impact as the pressure is more from the CAD perspective than capital outflows. How do you look at it?
The Indian Rupee has declined against a very strong US dollar, but it has appreciated against virtually all other major currencies. The Reserve Bank has used foreign exchange reserves to smoothen the move but has refrained from targeting an INR-USD level. This is the correct approach as it is not necessary to keep up with a rapidly appreciating dollar. Defending a specific level would merely create a target for speculators and use up reserves. As mentioned earlier, Indian policymakers are focused on macro-stability and our inflation rate is currently below those of both the US and Europe. If we handle this cycle well, the Rupee can always make back lost ground.