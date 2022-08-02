Growth momentum good but exports may be hit: Sanyal

It is part of a long journey toward freeing up the rupee. It should also be seen in parallel with the steady international spread of UPI payments. In my personal opinion, we should aspire for the rupee to become a hard currency in 10 years and for it to be included in the International Monetary Fund’s SDR (special drawing rights) basket along with USD, GBP, EUR, JPY and CNY. This aspiration should neither be confused with any short-term benefits nor with the role of the US dollar as the world’s anchor currency. The world has many hard currencies and an additional one will not challenge the dollar’s dominance.

