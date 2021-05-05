Growth setback likely as Bharat faces second wave

Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India, said that last year when the country had a lockdown and a general economic collapse, rural India became the saviour because its consumption basket is heavily loaded towards essentials. “This time around, rural India may be badly affected. The fear factor is going to play a major role in rural India. There are two parts to it. First, what happens in the mandis? Will people have the courage or desperation to actually go to the mandis? If not, even with a good harvest, rural income could get pretty badly affected. Two, in rural India, agriculture is only 40% of the income generated while 60% comes from non-agriculture, a very large part of which is services of various kinds. If the fear factor is high, then services can also get impacted. So, from both agriculture and services side, the news is bad," he added.