Task force on next-gen reforms, GST 2.0 to boost small businesses, says Sitharaman

New Delhi: With an eye on sustaining India’s growth momentum, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the government’s proposed task force on next-generation reforms will shape a simpler, more enabling framework for small businesses.

“Honourable Prime Minister has recently announced the creation of a task force for next generation reforms with a clear mandate to simplify regulations, lower compliance costs, and also build a more enabling ecosystem for startups, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and entrepreneurs,” Sitharaman said at the 120th anniversary celebrations of City Union Bank.

“Complementing this is the planned rollout of the next generation GST reforms, with a council meeting tomorrow and the day after (3-4 September)," the minister said. "In the coming months, (these steps) will set the economy absolutely open and transparent with a further reduction in the compliance burden, making it easier for small businesses to thrive,” she added.

On 15 August, in his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of a task force to oversee the next-generation reforms, which will evaluate all current laws, rules and procedures related to economic activities. The task force will work within a set timeline.

“We have decided to constitute a task force for next-generation reforms. This force will work within a set timeframe to align existing laws with the needs of the 21st century and prepare the nation to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” Modi had said in his address from Red Fort on 15 August.

The finance minister urged banks to expand credit, fund infrastructure and strengthen financial inclusion, underscoring their role in powering India’s long-term growth. “All the banks are called upon to not only expand credit, but also provide momentum for infrastructure development, ensure timely and need-based funding for MSMEs, bring the unbanked into the fold of formal banking, and meet diverse requirements where the support of banking channels is vital,” Sitharaman said.

“The guiding principles for this transformation must be trust, technology, and transparency,” she added. “On transparency, ensure that every rupee carries not just interest, but also intent and intent aligned with national building.”

The minister lauded City Union Bank’s unbroken record of profitability since its founding in 1904, calling it an “exemplary institution” that has supported small enterprises, agriculture and industry.

She noted that private sector banks remain vital partners in nation-building, pointing to India’s improved banking health: with commercial banks' gross non-performing assets at a multi-decade low of 2.3% and net NPAs (non-performing assets) at just 0.5% as of March 2025.

Sitharaman also cited a string of economic indicators, including 7.8% GDP growth print for the June quarter, a sovereign rating upgrade after nearly 18 years by S&P, and retail inflation coming in at an eight-year low, as evidence of India's resilience amid global uncertainties. “The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, the EPFO, recorded all-time net additions of nearly 2.2 million members during June 2025, as many new employees have joined, marking the second consecutive month of record high additions,” she added.