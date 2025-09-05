Simplification, fairness and tech keys to unlocking potential of GST 2.0: Deloitte

New Delhi: Even as the goods and services tax (GST) completes eight years, inverted duty structures, restricted cross-utilisation of input tax credits, and a patchy IT infrastructure that complicates compliance remain major challenges to India’s next phase of tax reform, consulting and auditing firm Deloitte said on Friday.

In a presentation titled “GST 2.0: Opportunities to Reality: Recommendations of the 56th GST Council Meeting,” Deloitte said simplification, fairness, and technology-led compliance must anchor the future of GST.

The report drew on global best practices to outline a roadmap featuring a centralized audit framework, simplified compliance for exporters and B2B services, and wider use of technology to reduce filing burdens.

Consensus-driven governance and transparency will be essential to transform GST from a procedural obligation into a growth engine, it said.

“Strengthening dispute resolution mechanisms, rationalising rates across sectors, ensuring audit uniformity between central and state tax authorities” were identified as top priorities.

Also Read | GST loss worries states; reform lays ground for spending boost

It added that “promoting exports by liberalising export rules, rationalising GST rates for the entire supply chain and unlocking working capital measures” would serve as critical enablers for growth.

On working capital, Deloitte recommended enabling cross-utilisation of CGST credit at the PAN level, simplifying credit note provisions, and permitting year-end refunds of accumulated input tax credit.

The report also captured sectoral views and global best practices. Most global capability centres advocated enabling reverse charge liability payments using input tax credit (ITC), it said.

Meanwhile, most private equity and government entities backed a simplified rate structure, reflecting sector-specific compliance priorities, it added.

Deloitte’s latest presentation on GST comes days after the landmark decisions taken by the 56th GST Council earlier this week. After a marathon 10-hour session, the Council executed the most sweeping overhaul of the regime so far, simplifying the multi-tiered structure and providing a consumption boost ahead of the festive season.

India is set to roll out a simplified two-rate GST regime, 5% and 18%, from 22 September, phasing out the existing four-slab framework. However, a special 40% rate will apply to luxury and sin goods.

The new rates will lower prices across a wide basket of goods, from toothpaste, shampoo, and packaged foods to dishwashers, television sets, and small cars, potentially spurring consumption.

“Rate rationalization across segments should fuel consumer demand, more specifically, the common man. Reduced GST rate expected to positively impact consumption, resulting in positive economic growth,” it said.