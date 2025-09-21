GST 2.0: These lifesaving drugs and medicines get cheaper from Monday after rate cuts — Check full list

GST rate cut: India's central government-led GST Council, after its 56th Meeting on 3 September 2025, announced that the nation's future move to move on to a ‘two-tier’ tax system.

Advertisement

Under this ‘two-tier’ tax system, the government has updated the goods and services tax (GST) structure, where commodities sold in the nation will fall under the 5% or the 18% tax bracket, depending on their nature.

According to the current GST norms, the indirect tax is levied in four slabs — 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, which the government has now changed. However, the central government has also exempted taxes on a list of lifesaving medicines and drugs to boost their sales in the country.

Lifesaving medicines to get cheaper from Monday A list of 36 lifesaving medicines and drugs will become cheaper starting from Monday, 22 September 2025, after the central government-led GST Council decided to waive off the tax in the majority of cases on the following items to be sold in the nation.

Advertisement

The three lifesaving medicines and drugs mentioned below, which used to have a 5% GST rate, will now attract ‘nil’ tax under the new GST structure of the nation.

1. Agalsidase Beta

2. Imiglucerase

3. Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa

From Monday, the following lifesaving drugs and medicines will attract zero tax under the revamped GST structure, compared to their earlier 12% GST levels.

4. Onasemnogene abeparvovec

5. Asciminib

6. Mepolizumab

7. Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan

8. Daratumumab

9. Daratumumab subcutaneous

10. Teclistamab

11. Amivantamab

12. Alectinib

13. Risdiplam

14. Obinutuzumab

15. Polatuzumab vedotin

16. Entrectinib

17. Atezolizumab

18. Spesolimab

19. Velaglucerase Alpha

Advertisement

20. Agalsidase Alfa

21. Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol

22. Idursulphatase

23. Alglucosidase Alfa

24. Laronidase

25. Olipudase Alfa

26. Tepotinib

27. Avelumab

28. Emicizumab

29. Belumosudil

30. Miglustat

31. Velmanase Alfa

32. Alirocumab

33. Evolocumab

34. Cystamine Bitartrate

35. CI-Inhibitor injection

36. Inclisiran

The GST Council's decision also showed that all drugs and medicines, including the following components, will be subject to a lower tax structure of 5% GST, compared to their 12% current levels, effective Monday, 22 September 2025.

Here are the medicinal components — All drugs and medicines, including Fluticasone Furoate + Umeclidinium + Vilanterol FF/UMEC/VI.

All drugs and medicines, including Brentuximab Vedotin.

All drugs and medicines, including Ocrelizumab.

Pertuzumab

Pertuzumab + trastuzumab

Faricimab