In charts, the GST’s five-year report card

The demand to bring fuel under GST refuses to die down. To be sure, if that were to happen, fuel prices would come down as the effective tax rate currently runs over 50% in most parts of the country, while the highest permissible GST rate is 40%. That would mean revenue losses for both the Centre and states and, worse, it would take away their autonomy to make any further changes in fuel tax. This was the reason why the GST Council had decided against any such move in September 2021.