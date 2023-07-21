GST a success story in northeast India: Sitharaman

GST a success story in northeast India: Sitharaman2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:27 PM IST
There still exists scope to widen the tax base in the northeast if officials focus on bringing more small and medium enterprises, traders and other businesses within the ambit of the GST, the minister said.
New Delhi: The eight northeastern states have seen a robust growth in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, which has seen about 27.5% annual revenue growth since its implementation leading to a marked increase in the resources of these states, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
