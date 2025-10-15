GST price-watch body DGAP set to wind down after pending probes
Summary
The DGAP is currently assisting the GST Appellate Tribunal’s principal bench in Delhi to decide the ongoing cases of GST-related profiteering by companies. New complaints are not being accepted from April this year, and the anti-profiteering regime will end with the closure of the ongoing cases.
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering (DGAP), which probes goods and services tax (GST)-related profiteering cases, is likely to be wound up after completing pending investigations, according to two persons aware of the matter.
