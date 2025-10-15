GST price-watch body DGAP set to wind down after pending probes

“By end of June this year, DGAP was looking into a little more than 90 cases and every month, six to seven investigations are getting completed. It may take about a year to complete all the ongoing investigations. In some cases, the tribunal may mandate the investigating agency to do additional work. Once the ongoing cases are disposed of, the government will take a call on winding up of the investigating agency," said one of the two persons cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.