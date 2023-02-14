‘GST audits led to detection of ₹22,000 cr tax evasion’
NEW DELHI : The GST audits undertaken by the indirect tax administration in the current financial year have led to the detection of ₹22,000-crore tax evasion from nearly 48,000 cases so far, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Vivek Johri said in an interview. The indirect tax authority is now working on analyzing the corporate tax returns filed by businesses with the Income Tax department and the GST registration data to identify businesses and traders who ought to take GST registration but have not done so. This is part of a drive to widen the tax base. Johri also said there is no proposal to roll back the Finance Bill clarification that input tax credit will not be available on CSR spending by companies. The budget proposals on customs duty changes will help several industries achieve self-reliance, Johri said, citing several examples. Edited excerpts:
