‘GST audits led to detection of 22,000 cr tax evasion’

There are two or three broad elements in that strategy. One is that we will use more data triangulation. We will be comparing our taxpayer base with that of other taxes, for example, direct taxes, particularly their taxpayer base of businesses. We will see whether the gap which is there in the GST base and the income tax taxpayer base is adequately explained or not. Are there any taxpayers on the income tax side who also ought to be GST taxpayers but are not? In many cases, you will find that even though they are income taxpayers, because of their categorization in the exempted category (below ₹40 lakh annual sales threshold for GST registration), it’s alright if they’re not registered with us, but we need to test that hypothesis. That is one part of the strategy. The second part would entail a more intense outreach program with potential taxpayers. We will have to do it on a regional basis in different parts of the country, where we will try and explain the benefits of being part of the GST value chain, such as input tax credit availability. We will also explain to them how easy it is to file returns with automation.