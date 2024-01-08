GST authorities issue demand notices worth ₹1.45 lakh crore in December for FY18: Report
The GST officers have detected GST evasion of about ₹1.51 lakh crore in the current fiscal, but the recovery was ₹18,541 crore as on December 30. This was much less than the internal target of ₹50,000 crore, the report said.
Goods and services tax (GST) authorities issued demand notices totaling ₹1.45 lakh crore to around 1,500 businesses in December, a report said. The notices were sent due to inconsistencies in annual returns and input tax credit claims for the financial year 2018, according to officials.