GST changes to lift prices, hit household spending

Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of India, said the changes would have two effects. “If the tax rate goes up, the price will go up. In a non-inflationary world, it wouldn’t matter as it is a one-step change. In an inflationary situation, it can lead to further inflation as relative prices get changed. However, there is a second dimension. With the tax rate increase, the purchasing power of people may go down, which is contractionary. Now, which of the two effects will dominate is difficult to say," said Sen, the current programme director of International Growth Centre, India. He added that doing away with exemptions may help correct duty inversions as even in the case of non-branded food items, some inputs attracted GST, for which input tax credit couldn’t be availed as the finished product was exempted. “This should help even out the price change," said Sen.