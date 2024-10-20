GST changes: What is likely to get cheaper? Health insurance, packaged water, shoes on the list

  • A Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended reducing GST rates on several essential items like packaged water, bicycles, and exercise notebooks while also providing tax relief to senior citizens on health and term life insurance premiums.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Updated20 Oct 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption
GST Council to decide on tax relief for packaged water, bicycles, health insurance

A Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended removing GST on certain insurance premiums and reducing taxes on goods like packaged water and bicycles to benefit the public, an official confirmed on Saturday, as per a report by PTI.

The GoM proposed exempting term life insurance and health insurance premiums for senior citizens from GST. Additionally, individuals with health coverage up to 5 lakh will also see premiums become tax-free. However, an 18% GST will still apply to health policies with coverage over 5 lakh, the report added.

In a separate meeting, the GoM on GST rate rationalisation discussed revising tax rates for everyday goods, including bicycles, exercise notebooks, wristwatches, and shoes. A final decision on these changes will be taken by the GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, during its meeting next month.

“Every GoM member wants to give relief to people. Special focus will be on senior citizens,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who leads the GoM on health and insurance, as quoted by PTI.

Chaudhary noted that the panel will submit a report to the GST Council, which will have the final say. This was the first meeting of the 13-member GoM set up in September to examine insurance-related tax issues.

Proposed GST rate changes

If the recommendations are accepted:

Packaged water (20 liters and above) will have GST reduced from 18% to 5%.

Bicycles costing below 10,000 will be taxed at 5% instead of 12%.

Exercise notebooks will also see a drop to 5% from the current 12%.

Also Read | Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma take on umpires after bad lights halts play on Day 4

GST on wristwatches priced over 25,000 will increase from 18% to 28%.

Shoes costing more than 15,000 will attract 28% GST, up from 18%.

The GoM also discussed raising taxes on luxury items such as aerated beverages to offset revenue losses caused by lowering taxes on essential goods.

Also Read | Top events on October 20: Congress first list for Maha Assembly polls, more

The GoM estimates the tax adjustments could generate 22,000 crore in additional revenue. This will help compensate for losses from insurance premium exemptions.

In 2023-24, the government collected 8,263 crore from GST on health insurance premiums and 1,484 crore from health reinsurance.

The GST Council currently follows a four-tier structure, with tax rates of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Essential items are taxed at lower slabs, while luxury goods are taxed higher, sometimes with an added cess.

Also Read | GST on senior citizen’s health insurance likely to be exempted; Check full list

The average GST collection has fallen below the revenue-neutral rate of 15.3%, prompting discussions on rationalising the tax structure to increase government revenue.

The GoM will meet again before submitting its final report to the GST Council by October-end.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyGST changes: What is likely to get cheaper? Health insurance, packaged water, shoes on the list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.000.00
      Chennai
      79,011.000.00
      Delhi
      79,163.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.