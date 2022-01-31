GST collection in January crosses 1.30-lakh cr mark for 4th time. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection crossed ₹1.30 lakh crore mark for the 4th time, with revenue worth ₹1,38,394 crore in January 2022, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement today. Revenues for month of January 2022 was 15 per cent higher than GST revenues in the same month last year and 25 per cent higher than the GST revenues in January 2020.

During January, revenues from import of goods was 26 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12 per cent higher than the revenues during the same period last year.

During January, revenues from import of goods was 26 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12 per cent higher than the revenues during the same period last year. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2022 till 3PM on 31.01.2022 is ₹1,38,394 crore of which CGST is ₹24,674 crore, SGST is ₹32,016 crore, IGST is ₹72,030 crore (including ₹35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹9,674 crore (including ₹517 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement today.

The gross GST revenue collected in December 2021 was ₹1,29,780 crore, which was slightly lower than the revenue collected in November. The gross GST collection in November was ₹1.31 lakh crore, the second highest ever since introduction of GST. The highest monthly GST collection has been ₹1,39,708 crore in the month of April 2021.

As per the finance ministry, the government has settled ₹29,726 crore to CGST and ₹24,180 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled ₹35,000 crore of IGST on ad-hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and states/UTs.

The total revenue of Centre and the states in January 2022 after regular and ad-hoc settlements is ₹71,900 crore for CGST and ₹73,696 crore for the SGST. The Centre also released GST compensation ₹18,000 crore in January’2022 to states/UTs, the release said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure," the ministry said.

It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the coming months as well, it added.