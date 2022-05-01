Month of April 2022 saw the highest ever tax collection in a single day on 20th April 2022 and highest collection during an hour, during 4 PM to 5PM on that day. On 20th April 2022, ₹57,847 crore was paid through 9.58 lakh transactions and during 4-5 PM, almost ₹8,000 crore was paid through 88,000 transactions. The highest single day payment last year (on the same date) was ₹48,000 crore through 7.22 lakh transactions and highest one hour collection (2-3PM on the same date last year) was ₹6,400 crore through 65,000 transactions.