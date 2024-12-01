GST collection for November rises by 8.5% to ₹1.82 lakh crore

The goods and service tax (GST) collection for the month of November rose 8.5 per cent to ₹1.82 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday, December 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central GST collection stood at ₹34,141 crore, State GST at ₹43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at ₹91,828 crore and cess at ₹13,253 crore, as per the data released on Sunday.

The total gross GST revenue rose 8.5 per cent to more than ₹1.82 lakh crore in November, compared with ₹1.68 lakh crore in the same period the previous year.