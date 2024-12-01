Hello User
Business News/ Economy / GST collection for November rises by 8.5% to 1.82 lakh crore
GST collection for November rises by 8.5% to ₹1.82 lakh crore

GST collection for November rises 8.5% to 1.82 lakh crore

The goods and service tax (GST) collection for the month of November rose 8.5 per cent to 1.82 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday, December 1.

The Central GST collection stood at 34,141 crore, State GST at 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at 91,828 crore and cess at 13,253 crore, as per the data released on Sunday.

The total gross GST revenue rose 8.5 per cent to more than 1.82 lakh crore in November, compared with 1.68 lakh crore in the same period the previous year.

