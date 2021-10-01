Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GST collection for September crosses 1.17 lakh crore, up 23% year-on-year

GST collection for September crosses 1.17 lakh crore, up 23% year-on-year

It is expected that the positive trend in GST revenues: Govt
2 min read . 11:59 AM IST Livemint

  • The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been 1.15 lakh crore

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 stood at 1,17,010 crore, which is 23% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for September 2020 was, in itself at a growth of 4% over the revenue of September 2019 of 91,916 crore.

For this September, CGST collections were   20,578 crore, SGST 26,767 crore, IGST 60,911 crore (including 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and cess 8,754 crore (including 623 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled 28,812 crore to CGST and 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2021 is 49,390 crore for CGST and 50,907 crore for the SGST.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been 1.15 lakh crore, which is 5% higher than the average monthly collection of 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the year. 

“This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," the government said.

The centre had also released GST compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to states to meet their GST revenue gap, a government release said. 

