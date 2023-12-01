comScore
Breaking News

GST collection higher by 11.9% Y-o-Y for FY2023-24 upto November

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore, out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is 1,67,929 crore, out of which CGST is 30,420 crore, SGST is 38,226 crore, IGST is 87,009  crore, according to a report released by the central government on Friday.

(More to come)

Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 06:51 PM IST
