GST collection higher by 11.9% Y-o-Y for FY2023-24 upto November
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore, out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore, according to a report released by the central government on Friday.
