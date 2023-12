The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November, 2023 is ₹1,67,929 crore, out of which CGST is ₹30,420 crore, SGST is ₹38,226 crore, IGST is ₹87,009 crore, according to a report released by the central government on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.