GST collection jumps 15% to ₹1.49 lakh crore in December 2022
The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹26,711 crore, SGST is ₹33,357 crore, IGST is ₹78,434 crore (including ₹40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,005 crore (including ₹850 crore collected on import of goods). The monthly GST revenues more than ₹1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row