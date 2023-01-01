GST collection jumps 15% to 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022

The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.

