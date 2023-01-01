Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Economy / GST collection jumps 15% to 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022

GST collection jumps 15% to 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022

1 min read . 04:07 PM ISTLivemint
The government has settled 36,669 crore to CGST and 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

  • The monthly GST revenues more than 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is 26,711 crore, SGST is 33,357 crore, IGST is 78,434 crore (including 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 11,005 crore (including 850 crore collected on import of goods). The monthly GST revenues more than 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is 26,711 crore, SGST is 33,357 crore, IGST is 78,434 crore (including 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 11,005 crore (including 850 crore collected on import of goods). The monthly GST revenues more than 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row

The government has settled 36,669 crore to CGST and 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is 63,380 crore for CGST and 64,451 crore for the SGST.

The government has settled 36,669 crore to CGST and 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is 63,380 crore for CGST and 64,451 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP