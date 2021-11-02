GST collection looks set to hit record high in November

Improvement in tax collections so far, with the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic and the promise of further gains are set to ease pressure on central and state governments. Large state economies including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab are major beneficiaries of GST compensation transfers from the central government and are facing a fiscal cliff once the compensation payments end in June 2022. For them, improving revenue collection trend will make it less onerous to meet their resource requirements. Already two ministerial panels are looking into ways of reworking GST structure and its administration to improve revenue collections.