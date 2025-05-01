GST collection rises 12.6% to highest-ever of ₹2.37 lakh crore in April 2025

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about ₹2.37 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Thursday.

The GST mop-up was ₹2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was ₹1.96 lakh crore.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about ₹1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to ₹46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to ₹27,341 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over ₹2.09 lakh crore in April.

The data revealed that collections in March were 6.8 per cent higher than the ₹1.84 lakh crore recorded in the previous month.

Observing the GST data, Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India, said, “The record GST collections underscore the Indian economy's underlying strength in the face of global economic uncertainties.”

"While a potential moderation in absolute GST collections is anticipated next month due to the current global economic climate, the overall outlook for the Indian economy remains optimistic," he added.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST.