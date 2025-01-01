The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.77 lakh crore in December. The Central GST collection stood at ₹32,836 crore, State GST at ₹40,499 crore, Integrated IGST at ₹47,783 crore and Cess at ₹11,471 crore, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 7.3 per cent to ₹1.77 lakh crore in December as compared to ₹1.65 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 8.4 per cent to ₹1.32 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 4 per cent to ₹44,268 crore.

In November, GST mop-up was ₹1.82 lakh crore with 8.5 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over ₹2.10 lakh crore.