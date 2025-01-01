GST collection rises 7.3% to ₹1.77 lakh crore in December 2024

  • The total gross GST revenue grew 7.3 per cent to 1.77 lakh crore in December as compared to 1.65 lakh crore in the same month a year ago

Nikita Prasad
Published1 Jan 2025, 03:46 PM IST
GST collection rose by 7.3 per cent to ₹1.77 lakh crore in December 2024. (iStockphoto)(MINT_PRINT)

The gross GST collection rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to 1.77 lakh crore in December. The Central GST collection stood at 32,836 crore, State GST at 40,499 crore, Integrated IGST at 47,783 crore and Cess at 11,471 crore, according to government data released on Wednesday.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 8.4 per cent to 1.32 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 4 per cent to 44,268 crore.

In November, GST mop-up was 1.82 lakh crore with 8.5 per cent annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over 2.10 lakh crore.

During the month, refunds worth 22,490 crore were issued, registering 31 per cent increase over the year-ago period. After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 3.3 per cent to 1.54 lakh crore.

1 Jan 2025
