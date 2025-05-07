Why ‘record’ gross GST collections in April don’t tell the full story

However, the fact that GST collection growth is now slower than GDP growth is a worrying trend. GST buoyancy (the ratio of tax growth to nominal GDP growth) has been declining since hitting 1.64 in FY22. In fact in FY24 and FY25, GST buoyancy fell below 1, showing that GST collections were not keeping pace with economic growth. In comparison, overall tax collections have been about 1.1 in the past two years, underlining the weakness in the consumption tax.