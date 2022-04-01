Central and state governments collected ₹1.42 trillion in goods and services tax (GST) in March, the highest mop-up since the launch of the indirect tax system in July 2017..

As per official data, the gross GST revenue collection in March 2022 beat the earlier record of ₹1.40 trillion collected in January. March is also the third consecutive month in which revenue from the indirect tax has stayed above ₹1.3 trillion, official data showed.

In March, the central government collected ₹25,830 crore of central GST, while states collected ₹32,378 crore as state GST. Integrated GST is ₹74,470 crore (including ₹39,131 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹9,417 crore (including ₹981 crore collected on import of goods), the finance ministry said.

“In addition, Centre has also settled Rs. 20,000 crore of IGST on ad-hoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs in this month. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of March 2022 after regular and ad-hoc settlements is ₹65646 crore for CGST and ₹67410 crore for the SGST. Centre also released GST compensation of ₹18,252 crore to States/UTs during the month," the finance ministry said in a release.

GST revenue collection in March is 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 46% higher than the receipts in March 2020, the ministry said.

GST cess collection, which for the first time since the start of the federal indirect tax regime had crossed ₹10,000 crore in February, 2022, remained buoyant but fell marginally to ₹9,417 crore in March. This indicates recovery of business activity at a faster pace, the ministry said.

GST revenue collections have remained buoyant in recent months largely because of the milder impact of the Omicron wave of coronavirus and strong efforts by tax authorities to enhance compliance. Several tax rule changes, including the gradual phasing-out of tax credits for purchases that have not been reported by sellers, have contributed to the revenue growth.

“The enthusing uptick in the GST revenues in March 2022 has mirrored the rebound in the GST e way bill generation in the previous month. We expect collections to rise further in the next month, benefitting from improved economic activity and year-end adjustments," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.

Higher GST collections, in addition to customs duty (rebound in gold imports in February post the third wave) as well as direct taxes are likely to have pushed up the gross tax revenues of the Centre well above the FY2022 revised estimate. “Based on the additional tax devolved to the states in Feb-March 2022 (excluding arrears pertaining to earlier years), we have assessed that the gross tax revenues of the GoI likely overshot the RE of Rs. 27.6 trillion by a considerable Rs. 2.25 trillion. Moreover, we estimate the net tax revenues (net of devolution to States) in FY2022 at Rs. 18.6 trillion, a robust Rs. 0.9 trillion higher than the RE (Rs. 17.7 trillion)," Nayar added.

Overall, the fiscal deficit of the Centre for FY2022 is expected to be broadly similar to the revised target of Rs. 15.9 trillion, she said.

