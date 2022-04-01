GST collections at all-time high of 1.42 trillion in March

Higher GST collections, in addition to customs duty (rebound in gold imports in February post the third wave) as well as direct taxes are likely to have pushed up the gross tax revenues of the Centre well above the FY2022 revised estimate. “Based on the additional tax devolved to the states in Feb-March 2022 (excluding arrears pertaining to earlier years), we have assessed that the gross tax revenues of the GoI likely overshot the RE of Rs. 27.6 trillion by a considerable Rs. 2.25 trillion. Moreover, we estimate the net tax revenues (net of devolution to States) in FY2022 at Rs. 18.6 trillion, a robust Rs. 0.9 trillion higher than the RE (Rs. 17.7 trillion)," Nayar added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}