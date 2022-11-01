GST collections in October cross ₹1.5 lakh crore, second highest ever2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 12:57 PM IST
- GST revenue in October was second highest collection ever, next only to the collection in April 2022
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2022 was at ₹1,51,718 crore, the second highest monthly collection ever, the ministry of finance said today. The revenue for October 2022 is second highest monthly collection, next only to the collection in April 2022 and it is for the second time the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.50 lakh crore mark.