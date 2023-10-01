GST collection rises 10% to 1.62 lakh crore in September, crosses 1.60 lakh mark for the fourth time this fiscal
The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,555 crore for CGST and ₹65,235 crore for the SGST
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2023 is ₹1,62,712 crore. As per Ministry of Finance, this is the fourth time in the fiscal year 2023-24 that the GST collection have crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark indicating strong economic activity. The GST collection for the month of September 2023 are 10% higher than the GST collection in the same month last year.