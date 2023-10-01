comScore
GST collection rises 10% to 1.62 lakh crore in September, crosses 1.60 lakh mark for the fourth time this fiscal

 Devesh Kumar

The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,555 crore for CGST and ₹65,235 crore for the SGST

GST Collections for September Premium
GST Collections for September

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2023 is 1,62,712 crore. As per Ministry of Finance, this is the fourth time in the fiscal year 2023-24 that the GST collection have crossed 1.60 lakh crore mark indicating strong economic activity. The GST collection for the month of September 2023 are 10% higher than the GST collection in the same month last year. 

As per the Ministry of Finance, during the month of September 2023 CGST is 29,818 crore, SGST is 37,657 crore, IGST is 83,623 crore (including 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is 11,613 crore (including 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled 33,736 crore to CGST and 27,578 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of September 2023 after regular settlement is 63,555 crore for CGST and 65,235 crore for the SGST.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

UT of Ladakh records fastest growth rate

As per the Ministry of Finance, Union Territory of Ladakh has the highest growth rate of GST collection at 81% followed by Manipur with 47% growth rate and on number 3 was Telangana with 33% growth rate.

“The gross GST collection for the first half of the FY 2023-24 ending September, 2023 [ 9,92,508 crore] is 11% higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of FY 2022-23 [ 8,93,334 crore]. The average monthly gross collection in FY 2023-24 is 1.65 lakh crore, which is 11% higher than average monthly gross collection for first half of FY 2022-23 where it was 1.49 lakh crore," the release from Ministry of Finance said. 

 

 

 

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 04:41 PM IST
