GST collections rise 10% to 1.72 lakh crore in January

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January, 2024is ₹1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4% Year-o-Year (Y-oY) growth over the revenue of ₹155,922 crore collected in January 2023 finance ministry said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is the second highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with collection of ₹1.70 lakh crore or more. The government has settled ₹43,552 crore to CGST and ₹37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6% y-o-y growth (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024), reaching ₹16.69 lakh crore, as against ₹14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April 2022-Jannuary 2023). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The data depicts trends in monthly gross GST revenues throughout the current fiscal year, as per the Ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

