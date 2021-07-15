GST Compensation: Centre releases 75,000 cr to states, UTs

The fund released represented 50% of the total estimated shortfall for the year.
The balance amount will be released in the second half of 2021-22 in steady instalments.
The release of ₹75,000 crore being made now is funded from borrowings of GoI in 5-year securities, totalling ₹68,500 crore & 2-year securities for ₹6,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.60 & 4.25 percent per annum respectively.(6/7)
State/ UTs wise amount released as “Back to Back Loan in place of GST Compensation Shortfall"
In the 43rd GST meeting, held this year, the Central government decided to borrow ₹1.59 lakh crore and release it to states and UTs with the legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of Compensation on account of an inadequate amount in the Compensation Fund.
The Centre said that ₹1.59 lakh crore would be over and above the compensation in excess of ₹1 lakh crore(based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to States/UTs with Legislature during this financial year.
