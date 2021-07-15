Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >GST Compensation: Centre releases 75,000 cr to states, UTs

GST Compensation: Centre releases 75,000 cr to states, UTs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released 75,000 crore to States and UTs with Legislature as GST Compensation shortfall
2 min read . 07:44 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • Ministry of Finance has released today 75,000 crores to the States and UTs with Legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST Compensation
  • This release is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every 2 months out of actual cess collection

The Finance Ministry released 75,000 crore to the states and union territories (UTs) as compensation for the GST shortfall on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance said that today's release of funds is in addition to the normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection.

The fund released represented 50% of the total estimated shortfall for the year.

The balance amount will be released in the second half of 2021-22 in steady instalments.

"The release of 75,000 crore being made now is funded from borrowings of GoI in 5-year securities, totalling 68,500 crore and 2-year securities for 6,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.60 and 4.25% per annum, respectively," the finance ministry added.

State/ UTs wise amount released as “Back to Back Loan in place of GST Compensation Shortfall"

`

1. Andhra Pradesh- 1543.43 cr

2. Assam- 836.81 cr

3. Bihar- 3215.18 cr

4. Chhattisgarh- 2342.04 cr

5. Goa- 399.54 cr

6.Gujarat- 6151.10 cr

7. Haryana- 3487.83 cr

8. Himachal Pradesh- 1271.26 cr

9. Jharkhand- 1171.73 cr

10.Karnataka- 8542.17 cr

11. Kerala- 4122.27 cr

12. Madhya Pradesh- 3307.16 cr

13. Maharashtra- 6501.11 cr

14. Meghalaya- 66.51 cr

15. Odisha- 3033.10 cr

16. Punjab- 5722.78 cr

17. Rajasthan - 3428.39 cr

18. Tamil Nadu- 3818.50 cr

19. Telangana - 2155.25 cr

20. Tripura - 189.15 cr

21. Uttar Pradesh- 3839.72 cr

22. Uttarakhand- 1572.21 cr

23 West Bengal- 3030.73 cr

24. Delhi- 2921.30 cr

25. Jammu and Kashmir- 1813.73 cr

26. Puducherry- 517 cr

In the 43rd GST meeting, held this year, the Central government decided to borrow 1.59 lakh crore and release it to states and UTs with the legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of Compensation on account of an inadequate amount in the Compensation Fund.

The Centre said that 1.59 lakh crore would be over and above the compensation in excess of 1 lakh crore(based on cess collection) that is estimated to be released to States/UTs with Legislature during this financial year.

