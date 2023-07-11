GST Council clears 28% tax on online gaming on full face value amount, reduces GST on food served in cinema halls1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
GST Council clears 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value amount: West Bengal finance minister
GST Council clears 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value amount: West Bengal finance minister. The GST Council also decided to reduce the GST on food and beverages which are served at cinema halls. The new GST rate would be 5% from previous 18% said West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
