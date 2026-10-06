GST Council aims to ease compliance, expedite refunds, curb frequent rate tweaks

New Delhi: India is planning a wide range of changes in the way it administers the nine-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, seeking to refrain from frequent rate tweaks, expedite refunds, decriminalize minor offences and reform registration and other processes for businesses, a year after it lowered the tax rates and slabs.
The proposed changes are aimed at ensuring greater stability in tax structure, more effective tax administration and easier refund for businesses. They come at a time when the country is seeking to pull all domestic levers to boost economic growth and beat external headwinds.