GST Council aims to ease compliance, expedite refunds, curb frequent rate tweaks

New Delhi: India is planning a wide range of changes in the way it administers the nine-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, seeking to refrain from frequent rate tweaks, expedite refunds, decriminalize minor offences and reform registration and other processes for businesses, a year after it lowered the tax rates and slabs.
New Delhi: India is planning a wide range of changes in the way it administers the nine-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, seeking to refrain from frequent rate tweaks, expedite refunds, decriminalize minor offences and reform registration and other processes for businesses, a year after it lowered the tax rates and slabs.
The proposed changes are aimed at ensuring greater stability in tax structure, more effective tax administration and easier refund for businesses. They come at a time when the country is seeking to pull all domestic levers to boost economic growth and beat external headwinds.
The proposed changes are aimed at ensuring greater stability in tax structure, more effective tax administration and easier refund for businesses. They come at a time when the country is seeking to pull all domestic levers to boost economic growth and beat external headwinds.
The 57th meeting of the GST Council, the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime, will consider on Thursday a proposal to tweak GST rates only once a fiscal year, with changes to be applicable from 1 April next year, two senior finance ministry officials said on condition of anonymity.
Currently, there is no limit on the number of rate changes in a year. Most of the 56 council meetings held since the GST rollout in July 2017 have seen some form of tax rate change.
“A stable structure allows contracts to be priced over their term and capital spending to be planned on known assumptions. Stability is worth more to most businesses than any single concession,” said the first official. “A limited set of issues for rationalisation and for removing ambiguity will be taken up at this meeting.”
The Thursday meeting, led by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will also consider a proposal to expedite GST registration for most businesses to three working days from more than three weeks now.
Once approved by the council, the changes would be rolled out in phases through 2027, so that trade and the system have time to adjust.
“Already, [for] about 61% of the taxpayers, registration is being granted in 3 working days without an officer. For the remaining taxpayers (where it takes much longer, pushing up the average time), the process is being streamlined to avoid unnecessary queries and avoid rejections,” said the second official.
Similarly, the GST deregistration process will also be made easier by scrapping the requirement of a visit by the tax official if the entities concerned have paid their taxes.
At its previous meeting in September last year, the GST Council simplified the indirect tax structure to two main rate slabs of 5% and 18%, while deciding to tax only a few luxury and sin goods, such as tobacco, at 40%. The Thursday meeting, therefore, is unlikely to have major proposals for fresh tax changes.
Last year, it also scrapped the tax or reduced it to 5% on a range of household essentials, including soaps, toothpaste, bread and life-saving drugs. GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs, and cement was cut to 18% from 28%, a decision aimed at boosting consumption. The upcoming meeting seeks to build on those tax rate and slab rationalisations.
Process reforms and beyond
The council will also weigh a proposal to bar GST officers from arresting businessmen merely on suspicion of tax evasion. However, arrests can be made later if evasion is proved in a court of law, said the officials cited earlier.
Similarly, it will consider exempting e-commerce sellers from the requirement of having a registered place of business in every state where they sell their products; verification of GST registration in only the home state would be enough.
Refunds are proposed to be acknowledged in ten days, with 90% released on a risk check—a significant move to free the locked working capital of businesses. Currently, there is no fixed timeframe for this. There will be a common standard for notices, hearings and orders, and no notice at all below a threshold.
A GST registration suspended merely for a procedural lapse is to restore itself (without officer’s intervention) once the lapse is made good. Similarly, small taxpayers who supply only to consumers may be allowed to make GST filing once a year instead of every month.
Trust-based approach
A large number of offences are proposed to be taken out of the criminal provisions of the GST. For instance, a taxpayer who is late to filing returns or paying the dues on legitimate grounds will only face tax recovery, interest and a penalty proportionate to the amount involved, not beyond that.
“The meeting signals a critical transition from rate rationalisation to the refinement of procedural jurisprudence and compliance mechanics under the 'GST 2.0' framework,” said Sivakumar Ramjee, executive director, indirect tax, Nangia Global.
“The primary highlight is the significant overhaul of the enforcement and dispute resolution architecture. Proposing a mandatory requirement for prior judicial authorization for arrests under Section 132 of the CGST Act—thereby curtailing the discretionary, administrative powers of proper officers—will substantially mitigate enforcement risks. Elevating the monetary limit for initiating criminal prosecution from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore introduces statutory proportionality,” he said.
Moreover, establishing a de minimis threshold of ₹10,000 for issuing show cause notices will successfully filter out low-value, high-volume disputes, letting field officials focus on material litigation areas, Ramjee added.
Proposals for structural reforms
A buyer who holds the invoice, has received the goods, and has paid his supplier in full, including the tax, should keep his credit, one of the officials said. Currently, it mostly depends on whether someone further up the chain has paid. The refund ambit is widened to the tax paid on services and on plant and machinery.
Given that services are the fastest growing part of India’s external trade, changes are being proposed to stipulate that billing a foreign client through a branch abroad will not cost an Indian firm its export status.