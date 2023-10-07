comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Economy / GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol from Goods and Services Tax: Report
Back
Breaking News

GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol from Goods and Services Tax: Report

 Livemint

GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from GST for manufacture of alcoholic liquors

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The GST Council on 7 October approved to exemption of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from GST when supplied for the manufacture of alcoholic liquors, CNBC-TV18 has reported. As per the report, both grain-based and molasses-based ENA will be exempted from GST.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App