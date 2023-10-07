Hello User
Business News/ Economy / GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol from Goods and Services Tax: Report
BREAKING NEWS

GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol from Goods and Services Tax: Report

Livemint

GST Council approves exemption of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from GST for manufacture of alcoholic liquors

Mint Image

The GST Council on 7 October approved to exemption of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from GST when supplied for the manufacture of alcoholic liquors, CNBC-TV18 has reported. As per the report, both grain-based and molasses-based ENA will be exempted from GST.

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST
