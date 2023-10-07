The GST Council on 7 October approved to exemption of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from GST when supplied for the manufacture of alcoholic liquors, CNBC-TV18 has reported. As per the report, both grain-based and molasses-based ENA will be exempted from GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

