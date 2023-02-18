GST Council clears setting up tribunals, ad valorem cess on pan masala
- Centre to clear all pending GST compensation to states.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to set up appellate tribunals to resolve GST disputes, tighten the tax regime of pan masala, gutka and chewing tobacco to check tax evasion and reduce the late fee on annual return filings to small businesses, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chairs the Council, told reporters after the 49th meeting of the federal indirect tax body.
