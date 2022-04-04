GST Council did not recommend lowering rate on health insurance: Sitharaman

She added that the government given significant relief in GST by fully exempting from tax some specific health insurance schemes catering to the needs of economically weaker sections of the society and differently-abled, such as Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), Universal Health Insurance Scheme, Jan Argoya Bima Policy and the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme. Further, healthcare services are also exempt from GST, the minister said.