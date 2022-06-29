GST Council discusses compensation issue ‘informally’

GST cess collected from products like automobiles, tobacco and aerated drinks, have seen an improvement in recent years. Centre collected ₹1.05 trillion by way of this cess in FY22 and is expected to collect ₹1.2 trillion in current fiscal. In the first year of pandemic-- FY21, Centre had collected a little over ₹85,000 crores by way of cess. Centre has to now service the debt of ₹2.69 trillion borrowed in FY21 and FY22 to give liquidity support to states, using proceeds of the cess to be collected upto March 2026. Last week, the Centre had extended it from 1 July to 31 March, 2026.