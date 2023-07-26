GST Council likely to meet on August 2 to discuss online gaming tax treatment, law changes2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The discussions will be around procedural issues and amendments in the GST law that have to be approved by the GST Council, ‘there is no backtracking on the proposal’, the report said
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to meet on August 2 to take a final decision on the 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing, the Business Today reported Wednesday citing sources.
